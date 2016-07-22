FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Traders see below 50 percent of U.S. rate hike by year-end
#Money
July 22, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

Traders see below 50 percent of U.S. rate hike by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures fell on Friday but traders still saw less than a 50 percent probability the Federal Reserve would raise interest policy rates by year-end amid concerns about the global economy and possible stimuli from overseas central banks.

The federal funds contract for December delivery was down half a basis point at 99.520. It implied traders priced in about 48 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's last meeting in 2016, compared with 47 percent on Thursday and 43 percent a week earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon
