a year ago
Traders stick to U.S. rate-hike view after data
July 27, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Traders stick to U.S. rate-hike view after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 21, 2016.Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. federal funds futures clung near five-week lows on Wednesday following a steeper-than-forecast 4 percent drop in durable goods orders in June which rekindled some concerns about the manufacturing sector.

The fed funds contract for December delivery was down half a basis point at 99.510. This implied traders saw a 55 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates by year-end, compared with a 52 percent probability on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Reporting by Richard Leong

