FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montana Supreme Court intervenes in high profile rape case
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 6, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Montana Supreme Court intervenes in high profile rape case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Montana’s Supreme Court intervened on Friday in a high profile rape case in which an ex-teacher was sentenced to a month in prison for raping a 14-year-old student who later killed herself, telling the judge he could not unilaterally alter the sentence.

District Judge G. Todd Baugh drew a torrent of ridicule after sentencing former Billings teacher Stacey Rambold last week to 30 days in jail for the 2007 rape of Cherice Moralez, whom the judge had described as a troubled youth who seemed older than her years.

Prosecutors vowed to appeal the sentence as unlawfully lenient and Baugh subsequently called a hearing to review and possibly amend it. But the state Supreme Court ruled 4-2 that the judge could not simply amend the sentence himself, and ordered the planned hearing halted.

Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.