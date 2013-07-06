FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Escaped Montana inmate shot and killed by deputy sheriff
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 6, 2013 / 3:00 AM / in 4 years

Escaped Montana inmate shot and killed by deputy sheriff

Laura Zuckerman

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A convicted sex offender who escaped from a Montana prison was shot and killed on Friday by a deputy sheriff at a shopping center in Billings, police said.

Dean Jess, 42, was serving a 30-year sentence in the state penitentiary in Deer Lodge on an incest conviction when he fled in a maintenance truck on Monday, triggering a statewide manhunt, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.

Authorities in Billings responded to a tip that Jess was in the area and was thought to be driving a stolen Jeep. The vehicle was spotted in a parking lot outside a Walmart store on Friday afternoon, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said at a news conference.

Several deputies surrounded the Jeep and ordered him to turn off the ignition, Linder said. A deputy saw Jess reach for what the officer suspected was a gun and shot the fugitive dead, Linder told reporters.

“The deputy felt his life was in danger,” he said.

The officer, whose name was withheld, has been placed on administrative leave.

Jess worked in motor vehicle maintenance at the prison, where he was not considered a problem inmate, officials with the Montana Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Editing by Nick Carey and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.