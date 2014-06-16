FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York woman's body mistakenly donated for scientific research
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 16, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

New York woman's body mistakenly donated for scientific research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The body of a recently deceased New York woman was mistakenly released from a city morgue and donated for medical student research, city officials and a family attorney said on Monday.

Children of the late Aura Ballesteros, 85, made arrangements with the New York City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner in mid-May to hold their mother’s body at a city morgue while they planned a funeral, attorney Sanford Rubenstein said.

Shortly after Ballesteros’ body arrived at the Jacobi Medical Center morgue in the Bronx, it was erroneously donated to the nearby Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Rubenstein said.

“Obviously it was negligence ... carelessness, recklessness,” Rubenstein said.

Ballesteros died of natural causes at a local nursing home and her body was eventually returned to her family, but it had already been embalmed, Rubenstein and officials said.

That caused her children additional “emotional distress” in the aftermath of her death and they planned to sue the city, Rubenstein said.

Chief Medical Examiner’s Office spokeswoman Julie Bolcer confirmed that Ballesteros’ body was inadvertently donated for scientific research but said it was only embalmed and not dissected.

A Bronx morgue worker had failed to observe a “hold” notice on the body and the department was addressing the incident, she said.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.