Mormon church announces support for U.S. laws protecting gay rights

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - The Mormon church on Tuesday announced its support for U.S. laws protecting the rights of gay individuals - as long as religious freedoms are not compromised - a rare conciliatory move toward a community with whom it has long been at odds.

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said at a news conference in Salt Lake City they were taking a “fairness for all” approach that would balance religious freedom with safeguards for gays and lesbians in terms of housing, employment and other rights.

But the church stopped short of supporting same-sex marriage, a key right sought by gay activists that is already legal in 36 states.

“We believe laws ought to be framed to achieve a balance in protecting the freedoms of all people while respecting those with differing values,” church elder Dallin Oaks told the press conference in remarks posted on the church’s website.

”We reject persecution and retaliation of any kind, including persecution based on race, ethnicity, religious belief, economic circumstances or differences in gender or sexual orientation,” Oaks said.

As public opinion has shifted recently in favor of gay rights across the country, the Mormon church has come under fire for resisting such moves.

Utah State Senator Jim Dabakis, a Democrat and former Mormon who married his longtime partner after a federal judge rejected Utah’s anti-gay marriage law in 2013, called the church’s statement historic.

”I am truly appreciative of the courage of the LDS Church,” Dabakis said. “Like the saying about no crying in baseball? There’s no crying in the Senate. I feel like bursting into tears.”

Utah Governor Gary Herbert, a Republican, said the church’s statement “will be helpful in our effort to resolve these difficult and emotional matters,” while preserving religious freedom.

”I am confident that, as elected officials, we can work together with religious, business and civic leaders as well as the LGBT community to craft policies that treat all people with dignity and respect,” he said.