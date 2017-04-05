President of Mormon church hospitalized in Utah

FILE PHOTO: Thomas S. Monson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the church's biannual general conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. on April 5, 2014.

(Reuters) - The 89-year-old president of the Mormon church, Thomas Monson, has been hospitalized after not feeling well, a church spokesman said on Tuesday.

Monson was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening, Eric Hawkins said, adding: "He has received treatments and fluids and hopefully will be released soon."

The Salt Lake City-based faith, formally known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, did not release any further information on Monson's condition.

According to the church's official website, Monson announced plans on Sunday for the construction of new temples in Brazil, the Philippines, Nairobi, Kenya, and the states of Idaho and Utah.Monson became president of the church in 2008 after serving as a counselor to his predecessor, former President Gordon Hinckley.