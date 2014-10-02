FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bernanke having trouble refinancing home loan: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
October 2, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

Bernanke having trouble refinancing home loan: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ben Bernanke participates in a discussion at the Brookings Institution in Washington January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is having a “hard time” refinancing his home loan due to the tight credit conditions in the mortgage market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

“I recently tried to refinance my mortgage and I was unsuccessful in doing so,” Bernanke said, speaking at a conference in Chicago, according to Bloomberg.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications fell 0.3 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, were unchanged.

Bernanke also said the market for first-time home buyers was “not what it should be,” Bloomberg reported.

“The housing area is one area where regulation has not yet got it right,” Bernanke said, according to the report.

Bernanke was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.