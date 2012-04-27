Regulator delays giving view on home loan writedown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. mortgage finance regulator said on Friday it was not ready to respond to an Obama administration proposal to allow principal reduction on certain home loans.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates the government-controlled mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said it was deferring taking a position while it continues to study the issue.

“FHFA continues to work on its principal forgiveness analysis and is in discussions with the Department of the Treasury,” an agency spokesperson said.

U.S. housing markets remain in a deep slump, and Obama the administration believes that letting the two firms reduce loan balances for homeowners who owe more than their homes are worth would help stem a flood of foreclosures.

But FHFA, with an eye to costs to taxpayers, won’t let Fannie and Freddie cut principal amounts for underwater homeowners. Doing so would drive up the price tag of the taxpayer bailout of the two firms, which has already topped $150 billion, the government says.

The plan that the FHFA’s acting director, Edward DeMarco, is considering would triple the financial incentives for principal relief offered by the Treasury Department under the Home Affordable Modification Program. It would pay Fannie and Freddie as much as 63 cents for every dollar of mortgage debt they forgive.

The costs would be covered by the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the government’s financial rescue fund.