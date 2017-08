NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac (FMCC.PK) on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.16 percent in the week ended Feb. 23, up from 4.15 percent the previous week, it said.