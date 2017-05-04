FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. mortgage rates little changed in latest week: Freddie Mac
#Business News
May 4, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. mortgage rates little changed in latest week: Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage rates held steady in line with Treasury yields following a weaker-than-forecast figure on first-quarter U.S. economic growth and amid expectations the Federal Reserve would leave rates unchanged this week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac (FMCC.PK) on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 4, compared with previous week's 4.03 percent, it said.

Reporting by Richard Leong

