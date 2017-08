NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac (FMCC.PK) on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.05 percent in the week ended May 11, compared with the prior week's 4.02 percent, it said.