FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. mortgage availability falls in June: MBA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 11, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

U.S. mortgage availability falls in June: MBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sold homes are seen in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014.Steve Dipaola

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Availability of U.S. home loans fell in June as some investors stopped making certain type of adjustable-rate mortgages, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Monday.

The Washington-based group's mortgage credit available index fell 1.3 percent to 119.8 last month.

A rise in the index suggests lending standards are tightening, while a decline signals lending standards are loosening.

"Credit availability decreased over the month driven primarily by a decrease in availability of conventional conforming loan offerings,” said Lynn Fisher, MBA's vice president of research and economics in a statement.

A number of investors in particular discontinued their conventional high balance seven-year adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) programs but left their five-year and 10-year ARM programs unchanged, Fisher said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.