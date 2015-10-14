FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. mortgage applications tumble after rule change
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 14, 2015 / 6:13 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. mortgage applications tumble after rule change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. mortgage application activity plunged last week from an eight-month high as a rule change on loan disclosure slowed the processing of loan requests, a mortgage industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its index on mortgage application volume in the week ended Oct. 9 fell to 387.0, down 27.6 percent from the prior week.

The decline was the steepest percentage drop since the week of Jan. 25, 2009 when it tumbled 38.75 percent.

The sharp pullback reversed prior week’s 25.5 percent surge in advance of a rule change from the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which entails replacement of two mortgage disclosure documents with two new forms.

The rule is known as the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosures rule also known as TRID.

“Application volume plummeted last week in the wake of the implementation of the new TILA-RESPA integrated disclosures, which caused lenders to significantly revamp their business processes, and as a result dramatically slowed the pace of activity,” MBA’s chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.