U.S. new home sales seen up 8.6 percent in June: MBA

A "For Sale" sign is seen outside a home in Cardiff, California February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. sales of new single-family homes likely grew at an seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 530,000 units in June, up 8.6 percent from a 488,000 annualized pace in May, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Thursday.

June’s estimated pace of sales was up 7 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Without adjusting for seasonal factors, there were likely 47,000 new homes sold last month, unchanged from May, MBA said.

These home sales figures are derived from the Washington-based industry group’s own tracking of loan application volumes from lending units of U.S. home builders.

They are not related to the Commerce Department’s own monthly report on new home sales.

Mortgage applications for new home purchases from these mortgage subsidiaries were down 0.2 percent in June from May.

The government said last month single-family home sales fell 6.0 percent from an eight-year high in May to an annualized pace of 551,000 units.