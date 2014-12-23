Woman who drove kids into ocean committed to Florida mental hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A South Carolina mother who drove her children into the Atlantic Ocean during what doctors determined was a psychotic break was committed on Tuesday to a Florida state mental hospital, authorities said.

Ebony Wilkerson, 33, drove her minivan into the ocean at Daytona Beach in Florida in March after locking the doors, closing the windows and telling her three children to close their eyes and go to sleep, the children told investigators.

Circuit Judge Leah Case sided with prosecutors who argued at a hearing on Tuesday in Daytona Beach for Wilkerson to be involuntarily committed to the Florida State Hospital for an indefinite period, Spencer Hathaway, spokesman for the state attorney’s office, said in a statement.

Wilkerson needed to be committed for the safety of herself, her children, and the community at large, he said.

After she drove her children into the ocean at Daytona Beach, Wilkerson tried to fight off rescuers in a dramatic scene caught on videotape. The three children, who are now in foster care, were ages 10, 9 and 3 at the time.

Her attorneys later argued she had been temporarily insane due to low blood sugar or pregnancy-related hormones and that she could be safely released into the community now.

After the state’s own doctors agreed with the defense that Wilkerson did not know in that moment that what she was doing was wrong, prosecutors dropped three attempted murder charges.

Wilkerson, who gave birth to her fourth child while incarcerated, on Dec. 12 pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to three counts of felony child abuse, and the judge accepted that plea.

“Ms. Wilkerson will receive the crucial medical and mental treatment she needs to return to her children as a mother who can completely and safely raise her children,” Hathaway said.

Wilkerson’s newborn baby was taken back to South Carolina by the father before the state had time to obtain jurisdiction over the child, said Volusia County public defender James Purdy, who represented her during the case.

Purdy said Wilkerson’s defense team was disappointed with the decision to commit her but is hopeful she will quickly be placed in outpatient care.