Motorbike stuntman who taunted police on viral video arrested
October 31, 2014 / 9:54 AM / 3 years ago

Motorbike stuntman who taunted police on viral video arrested

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A motorcycle stuntman who filmed himself taunting a police officer while other bikers performed tricks on a freeway in California has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Police said Guruardas Singh Khalsa filmed himself and some 50 other riders popping wheelies and standing on their bike seats at speeds upwards of 70 mph (113 kph) on the San Francisco Bay Area freeway on Oct. 11.

The video has gone viral on YouTube, attracting more than 1.5 million views by late on Thursday, and has been broadcast by local media.

At one point in the clip, a California Highway Patrol officer attempts to slow the riders down to pull them over. The cameraman can then be seen shooing the officer away and waving goodbye.

Khalsa, 32, of Brentwood, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and obstructing or delaying a police officer, CHP said.

Though none of the suspects were arrested at the scene, police said they expected there would be additional arrests.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Alison Williams

