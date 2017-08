Cars travel on city streets and highway overpasses in San Diego, California, U.S. in this February 10, 2016 file photo.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Motorists logged 270.6 billion miles on U.S. roads and highways in October, a 1.6 percent increase from a year earlier and the most ever for the month, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Through October, motorists logged 2.69 trillion miles on U.S. roads, the most ever for the first 10 months of the year, federal data shows.