Texas man killed in cinema parking lot after argument about movie
March 18, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Texas man killed in cinema parking lot after argument about movie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A man who argued with two other movie goers about the ending of a film was struck outside the cinema by a truck driven by his adversaries and killed, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

The men’s discussion of the film grew more heated as the three left the theater and went to the parking lot after the late Sunday evening film. Two of the men then got into a pickup truck.

“The driver of the truck put the vehicle in reverse striking the victim and knocking him to the ground,” it said. The truck then sped away.

The victim later died at a hospital, the sheriff for the Houston-area county said without identifying the man.

The office would not name the film but witnesses told KHOU-TV that it was “300: Rise of an Empire,” a Greek-era action film steeped in battle scenes.

Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman

