Americans on the move want warmth, affordability: reports

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Americans moving out of state in 2014 were most likely to head to places that were warmer and more affordable, such as the South and Southwest, according to studies by two major moving companies.

The 47th annual report by Allied Van Lines showed that Illinois topped the list of states people are moving away from with 1,372 net moves, followed by Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan and New Jersey. The states have remained in the top five since 2010, the company said.

In its 38th annual report, released Friday, United Van Lines reports that New Jersey, New York, Illinois, North Dakota and West Virginia represented the states their clients exited the most last year. Illinois, where outbound moves represented 63 percent of total moves for the state, has ranked among the top five for the past six years, the company says.

Michael Stoll, an economist with the department of public policy at the University of California in Los Angeles, said in a statement for United that migration patterns reflected long-term movement to the South and Southwest, where housing costs are lower, climates are less severe and job growth has been at or above the national average.

United said Oregon was the most preferred destination for its clients, followed by South Carolina, North Carolina, Vermont and Florida. The company said 38 percent of its clients moving to Oregon were going for a new job while 29 percent cited retirement.

Allied clients were most likely to move to Texas, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina and Colorado, the company said. The company said the most popular destinations were generally the same but the number of moves has increased with California, Oregon and Washington state showing the greatest increases for inbound moves.

“Trends demonstrate a heavy movement toward warm-weather, retirement-friendly states,” Lesli Bertoli, general manager and vice president of Allied, said in a statement.