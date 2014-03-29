FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One more victim found in Washington state mudslide debris field
March 29, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

One more victim found in Washington state mudslide debris field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The body of one more person killed in a Washington state mudslide was found on Friday in the debris field where searchers are scouring the muck for about 90 people missing nearly a week after the disaster, a county official said.

Snohomish County Executive Director Gary Haakenson said that person was not included in the official death toll of 17, which remained steady. The new remains appeared to bring to 10 the number of victims that authorities have said have been found but not yet identified or added to the official death toll.

Writing By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb

