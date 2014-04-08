FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to visit mudslide-site Oso on April 22
April 8, 2014 / 4:24 PM / 3 years ago

Obama to visit mudslide-site Oso on April 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rescuers watch carefully as an excavator combs through the large debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will visit the Washington state town struck by a deadly mudslide to meet families affected by the disaster and view the devastation, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama will stop in Oso, Washington, on April 22, before starting out on a week-long trip to Asia.

Obama will “view the devastation from the recent mudslide and meet with the families affected by this disaster, as well as first responders and recovery workers,” the White House said.

The death toll from the mudslide has risen to 34 with another dozen people still unaccounted for, officials said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Gunna Dickson

