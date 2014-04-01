FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Official death toll from Washington state mudslide rises to 28
April 1, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Official death toll from Washington state mudslide rises to 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARRINGTON, Washington (Reuters) - The official death toll from a devastating mudslide in Washington state rose to 28 on Tuesday, up from 24 the day before, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the coroner’s office also said the remains of 22 victims have now been positively identified, up from 19 earlier in the day. The number of people still listed as missing was put at 22 on Monday.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

