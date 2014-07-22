FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Last victim of fatal Washington mudslide believed found
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 22, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Last victim of fatal Washington mudslide believed found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rescuers search the large debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

(Reuters) - The last victim of a massive mudslide that buried much of a community in the Cascade foothills of Washington state in March and killed 43 people is believed to have been found, county authorities said on Tuesday.

Rescue workers found what appear to be the remains of Molly Kristine “Kris” Regelbrugge, who was killed in the slide near the tiny community of Oso after a rain-soaked hillside gave way, wiping out a highway, clogging a river and destroying dozens of homes, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

It did not say when the remains were found nor did it give any details on the precise cause of death.

The active search for victims had been suspended in April, with authorities citing adverse weather conditions that could threaten rescue workers. Officials had said passive searching would continue while workers sift through the debris field to recover personal property.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.