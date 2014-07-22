Last victim of fatal Washington mudslide believed found

(Reuters) - The last victim of a massive mudslide that buried much of a community in the Cascade foothills of Washington state in March and killed 43 people is believed to have been found, county authorities said on Tuesday.

Rescue workers found what appear to be the remains of Molly Kristine “Kris” Regelbrugge, who was killed in the slide near the tiny community of Oso after a rain-soaked hillside gave way, wiping out a highway, clogging a river and destroying dozens of homes, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

It did not say when the remains were found nor did it give any details on the precise cause of death.

The active search for victims had been suspended in April, with authorities citing adverse weather conditions that could threaten rescue workers. Officials had said passive searching would continue while workers sift through the debris field to recover personal property.