Number of people listed as missing in Washington state landslide rises to 176

ARLINGTON, Washington (Reuters) - The number of people listed as missing from a devastating Washington state landslide that has killed at least 14 people rose on Monday to 176 from 108, Snohomish County emergency management director John Pennington said.

“The 176 I believe very strongly is not going to be a number that we’re going to see in fatalities, I think it’s going to drop dramatically,” Pennington said, adding that there appear to be duplicates in some of those people reported missing.