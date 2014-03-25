FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Number of people listed as missing in Washington state landslide rises to 176
#Environment
March 25, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Number of people listed as missing in Washington state landslide rises to 176

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARLINGTON, Washington (Reuters) - The number of people listed as missing from a devastating Washington state landslide that has killed at least 14 people rose on Monday to 176 from 108, Snohomish County emergency management director John Pennington said.

“The 176 I believe very strongly is not going to be a number that we’re going to see in fatalities, I think it’s going to drop dramatically,” Pennington said, adding that there appear to be duplicates in some of those people reported missing.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Arlington, Wash., Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
