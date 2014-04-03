FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Number of missing in Washington mudslide drops to 13, official says
April 3, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Number of missing in Washington mudslide drops to 13, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The collapsed hillside and debris field from a massive mudslide that struck Oso is pictured near Darrington, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

DARRINGTON, Washington (Reuters) - The number of people missing in the mudslide in Washington state has dropped to 13, down from 20 earlier on Wednesday, incident command spokeswoman Sheri Badger said.

The reduction represents a sharp decrease from the days soon after the March 22 mudslide, when at one point authorities had received up to 176 missing person reports related to the disaster. The current death toll stands at 29.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Darrington, Washington; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Eric Walsh

