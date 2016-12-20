SAN FRANCISCO U.S. state and local government tax revenues increased to $294.2 billion in the third quarter of 2016, a 2.2 percent increase versus the same period a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau published on Tuesday.

Property tax collections grew 3.2 percent to $105.7 billion from $102.4 billion collected in the same quarter of 2015.

The data examines the four largest state and local government tax categories: property, sales, individual income and corporate income taxes.

General sales tax revenue increased slightly, up 2.5 percent to $91.8 billion from $89.6 billion collected in the same quarter in 2015.

Individual income tax collections rose to 86.4 billion, up 2.4 percent from a year ago.

Corporate net income tax revenue for the third quarter declined 9.6 percent to $10.4 billion, from $11.5 billion in the same quarter of 2015.

Total state tax revenue increased 1.4 percent to $216.8 billion from $213.8 billion in the second quarter of last year. Most state tax revenue derives from individual income, sales and gross receipts.

To review the census data click on: www.census.gov/govs/qtax

