U.S. governmental accounting board takes on tax abatement programs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. state and local governments would have to disclose how much revenue they stand to lose through tax breaks for economic development projects under requirements the Governmental Accounting Standards Board is considering.

The board, which sets accounting guidelines for the public sector, said on Friday the proposal would require government financial statements to include descriptions of tax abatement programs designed to spur investment in communities.

They would require disclosure of criteria used to determine a taxpayer is eligible for tax breaks, as well as the dollar amount of taxes abated, the number of tax abatement agreements, how governments will recapture abated taxes and types of commitments taxpayers make in return for the breaks.

Governments typically use the tax breaks to encourage businesses to hire in their communities or to bring development to blighted areas.

GASB, an independent organization of seven board members appointed by the Financial Accounting Foundation, said tax abatement programs can have substantial effects on governmental finances and ability to raise revenue, but “it is difficult to discern the magnitude and nature of those effects from financial statements at present.”

Comments on the board’s proposed draft are due by Jan. 30.