SEC charges Michigan city with fraud over municipal bond sale

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators have charged the Detroit suburb of Allen Park, Michigan, and two of the city’s former leaders with fraud over a municipal bond offering intended to finance a movie studio project.

On Thursday the Securities and Exchange Commission said the city and officials, former Mayor Gary Burtka and ex-City Administrator Eric Waidelich, settled without admitting or denying the charges.

The SEC said that offering documents for 2009 and 2010 issuance of $31 million in general obligation bonds contained false and misleading statements both about the plans to create a movie studio and about the city’s deteriorating financial conditions.