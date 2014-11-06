FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC charges Michigan city with fraud over municipal bond sale
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

SEC charges Michigan city with fraud over municipal bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators have charged the Detroit suburb of Allen Park, Michigan, and two of the city’s former leaders with fraud over a municipal bond offering intended to finance a movie studio project.

On Thursday the Securities and Exchange Commission said the city and officials, former Mayor Gary Burtka and ex-City Administrator Eric Waidelich, settled without admitting or denying the charges.

The SEC said that offering documents for 2009 and 2010 issuance of $31 million in general obligation bonds contained false and misleading statements both about the plans to create a movie studio and about the city’s deteriorating financial conditions.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

