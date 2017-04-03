FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S. muni supply falls in first quarter, Citigroup is top underwriter
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 3, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. muni supply falls in first quarter, Citigroup is top underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The sale of debt by states, cities, schools and other issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market totaled $86.5 billion in 2017's first quarter, a drop of 9.5 percent from the same period in 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.

Citigroup Inc was the top underwriter of muni bonds during the first three months of 2017 with $14.25 billion of debt in 123 deals.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch ranked second with $11 billion of debt in 118 deals, while J.P. Morgan Securities was third with $7.77 billion in 86 deals.

California was the first quarter's top issuer, selling $2.79 billion of debt, followed by two New York issuers. The Empire State Development Corp sold $1.8 billion and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority sold $1.2 billion.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.