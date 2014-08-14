FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles man convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder 35 years later
August 14, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles man convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder 35 years later

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Southern California man, who prosecutors say stabbed and strangled his ex-girlfriend to death in 1979, was found guilty of her murder by a Los Angeles jury on Thursday, more than three decades later.

Douglas Gordon Bradford, a 62-year-old engineer, was convicted by a jury of seven men and five women after two days of deliberations in the case, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Bradford, who was taken into custody immediately following the verdict, faces 26 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in October.

Bradford’s former girlfriend, 28-year-old Lynne Knight, was found dead in her apartment in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance on Aug. 29, 1979. She had been stabbed more than 15 times and strangled with a homemade garrote.

Prosecutors said detective work by the Torrance police department in the cold case led to charges being filed against Bradford in 2009.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, who prosecuted the case, said justice had been overdue.

“He got to live a life he never should have had,” Lewin said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

