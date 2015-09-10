FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
$125,000 in rewards offered in California cold-case murder
#U.S.
September 10, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

$125,000 in rewards offered in California cold-case murder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The FBI and the family of a man who was shot to death after a minor traffic accident in Oakland, California, two years ago have pledged $125,000 in rewards in the hope of generating new leads in the case, officials said on Thursday.

The family of Aya Nakano, who died at age 22, was joined by the FBI and the Oakland Police Department in announcing the rewards at a press conference outside police headquarters.

Nakano’s mother, Maria Climaco, said friends and family had raised $100,000 and the FBI said it was offering an additional $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

“As a mother, I want nothing more than giving Aya the justice he deserves and get these criminals off the street so no other parent has to go through what we’ve gone through,” Climaco said, according to local broadcaster CBS San Francisco.

Nakano was driving to his home in Emeryville the night of June 12, 2013, just an hour shy of his 23rd birthday, after playing pick-up basketball, when his car was struck from behind, officials said.

He stepped out of his vehicle after the fender bender and was shot dead by two suspects who fled the scene in a silver sedan, officials said.

FBI spokeswoman Michele Ernst said billboards are slated to go up from San Jose to Sacramento with the aim of drawing more attention to the case. The first has gone up at the Oakland Coliseum, she said.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
