Murder charges dropped over California prosecutor's tryst with criminalist

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A California district attorney said on Tuesday he would drop murder charges against the husband and brother-in-law of a woman killed in 1989 after learning the lead prosecutor in the case had an affair with a criminalist who handled much of the evidence.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the “undisclosed and improper” relationship had forced him to seek a dismissal of the charges in the 25-year-old killing of Cathy Zimmer. The trial had not yet begun in the case.

”We offer our deepest apologies to the family of the victim, but based on the totality of the circumstances, we simply cannot proceed without taking the time to reexamine and reevaluate the case in order to ensure we have not violated the rights of the accused, nor compromised the integrity of the criminal justice system,” Rosen said in a written statement.

Prosecutors will ask the judge in the case to dismiss the charges during a hearing later on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Marc Buller said, and expected the motion would be granted. The charges could later be refiled.

Zimmer, a 38-year-old mother of two, was found strangled in her car at San Jose International Airport on March 10, 1989. The case remained unsolved for nearly a quarter century until DNA found on the victim’s clothing was linked to her husband’s brother, Robert Zimmer.

Santa Clara prosecutors, who say Cathy Zimmer and her husband, Donald, were having marital issues at the time of her death and that he stood to benefit from a life insurance policy on her, filed murder charges against both men earlier this year.

Rosen learned last month of the affair between Deputy District Attorney Ted Kajani and criminalist Amanda Cardenas, Buller said, prompting a re-evaluation of the case that culminated with the move to dismiss the charges. Criminalists are forensic scientists who help examine evidence in criminal cases.

David Zimmer is currently free on bond and prosecutors said they would ask the judge to release Robert Zimmer from custody as well.