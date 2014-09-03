Ohio mother fatally shoots young sons, then kills herself: police

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A southwestern Ohio mother fatally shot her two young sons and then took her own life, police said on Wednesday.

Rachel Johnson, 32, and her 7-year-old son, Daylan, were found dead by her husband when he came to the house on Wednesday morning to pick the boys up for school, Springfield Police Chief Steve Moody said.

Ayden Johnson, 10, was critically wounded and died at a Dayton hospital, Moody said. Springfield is located about 25 miles northeast of Dayton.

“This is a tragedy for this community this morning and for this family,” Moody said.

Moody would not say where the bodies were found, or what type of weapon was used. He said that Johnson and her husband were separated at the time of the shooting and had spoken the night before the three were found.

An autopsy for the three family members, who all had gunshot wounds, is scheduled for Thursday, Clark County coroner’s investigator, Mike Haytas, said.

Counselors, psychologists and a therapy dog were at schools in the Springfield School District on Wednesday to help other students, according to superintendent David Estrop.