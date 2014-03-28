Oklahoma arrests woman for triple murder committed 22 years ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Oklahoma police on Friday arrested a 67-year-old woman suspected of murdering two women and a child who went missing more than 20 years ago and whose skeletal remains were discovered in 2013.

Beverly Noe was arrested on Friday in the murders of Wendy Camp, 23, her daughter Cynthia Britto, 6, and Camp’s sister-in-law Lisa Kregear, 22, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said.

The three have been missing since May 1992, after Noe picked up Camp, Britto, and Kregear in Oklahoma City to take them to see Camp’s son. The three never returned.

At the time, Noe told investigators she dropped off the three at a Wal-Mart in Chandler, about 40 miles from Oklahoma City.

The two-decade-old cold case took a turn about a year ago when law enforcement received a tip from Noe’s brother that the bodies of the three might be found on a property that his mother once owned. The remains were then found, the OSBI said.

In January, the medical examiner’s office positively identified the skeletal remains as those of Camp, Britto, and Kregear, and this month determined they were all victims of homicides that took place more than 20 years ago.

“An arrest warrant had been issued based on the investigation,” OSBI spokeswoman Jessica Brown said.

An attorney for Noe was not immediately available for comment.