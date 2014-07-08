FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three hurt in electrical accident at NYC's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space museum
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 8, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Three hurt in electrical accident at NYC's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space museum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three people were injured on Tuesday in an electrical accident at the New York City pier where the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is located, fire officials said.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with burns to their arms, and a third was being evaluated at the scene after the morning accident involving a malfunctioning transformer, the New York City Fire Department said.

The museum had earlier said its opening would be delayed due to a power outage. After the accident, it announced that it would be closed all day.

“While doing repairs to an outside power supply at the end of the pier, two employees and one volunteer who was nearby, received minor injuries today,” museum spokesman Luke Sacks said in an email.

The museum, located at a Hudson River pier on Manhattan’s west side, hosts roughly 1 million visitors a year and features the U.S. aircraft carrier Intrepid and the space shuttle Enterprise.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.