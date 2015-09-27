FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 10 people injured at Arizona music festival: local media
#Entertainment News
September 27, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

At least 10 people injured at Arizona music festival: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least 10 people were injured on Saturday when the crowd at a music festival in Arizona rushed the stage, according to local media.

At least seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries after the crowd at the Summer Ends music festival in Tempe pushed toward the stage, AZFamily.com reported. Ten to 12 people were injured in the melee, the news site said.

Hip-hop artist J. Cole was the headliner at the festival on Saturday evening. It is unclear whether he was on stage when the incident occurred.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
