Beyonce outfits to grace Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Pop singer Beyonce may not be a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but six of her outfits go on display next week, making her the first artist not inducted to be featured in a part of the Cleveland museum usually reserved for hall of famers.

The exhibit dedicated to her outfits is scheduled to open on Tuesday with a leather and lace body suit, skirt and jacket from her 2013 Super Bowl performance and a one-sleeve black leotard she wore in her 2008 “Single Ladies” video.

Beyonce does not become eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a performer until 2022.

The museum is also featuring other contemporary singers in an exhibit called “Right Here, Right Now” that recently opened in another part of the building. That exhibit includes a tuxedo Bruno Mars wore at the 2012 Grammy awards, an outfit Lady Gaga wore for her “Bad Romance” video, a “peppermint” tour dress Katy Perry donned in 2011 and a body suit Rihanna wore in her “Rude Boy” video.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum opened in 1995.