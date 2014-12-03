Former Cake drummer gets prison for child molestation

(Reuters) - A former drummer in U.S. alternative rock band Cake has been sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison for molesting a three-year-old girl in 2009, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Peter Ivan McNeal was found guilty in March 2013 of one count of sexually molesting a child 10 years old or younger, the Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

McNeal molested the girl on Thanksgiving in 2009 at a home where he was a guest in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, the statement said.

He was sentenced on Tuesday by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge who ordered the 48-year-old to register as a sex offender, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Cake, formed in California in 1991, has hits including “The Distance”. McNeal joined the band in 2001 and remained for several years.