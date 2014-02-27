FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singer Loretta Lynn puts out small house fire, prepares for tour
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 27, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

Singer Loretta Lynn puts out small house fire, prepares for tour

Tim Ghianni

2 Min Read

Loretta Lynn waves after performing the song "Miss being Mrs." at the 39th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 26, 2004.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - Country singer Loretta Lynn suffered minor burns on her hands putting out a small fire at her ranch near Nashville, but the incident will not keep the coal miner’s daughter from performing in Texas on Friday, a representative said.

Lynn, 81, snuffed a small fire on Tuesday in the sun room of her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is about an hour’s drive west of Nashville, Will Rourk, manager at the Loretta Lynn Ranch, told the Tennessean newspaper.

“She was fine,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said on Wednesday, adding that a small candle had accidentally turned over and a cushion of a chair caught fire.

Rourk told The Tennessean Lynn was watching television when she heard a crackling sound and smelled smoke in another room. She suffered minor burns when she put the fire out, he said.

Lynn tweeted on Wednesday that all was well at the ranch.

“Thanks to my sweet fans for worrying about me. The fire was small and no one was hurt. Love you,” Lynn said.

Lynn is scheduled to perform Friday in Greenville, Texas. Everything is still on schedule, according to her management.

Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.