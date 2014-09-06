FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singer Simone Battle found dead at West Hollywood home
#Entertainment News
September 6, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Singer Simone Battle found dead at West Hollywood home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Singer Simone Battle, a member of the band G.R.L. and former contestant on the “The X-Factor” television show, has been found dead in her West Hollywood home, authorities said on Saturday. She was 25.

Battle was found on Friday morning and an autopsy could be conducted as soon as Sunday, said Lieutenant David Smith from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Department. The cause of death is officially listed as pending.

“Words cannot express the depth of our loss,” G.R.L. said in a statement on its website. “Simone’s incredible talent was only surpassed by the size of her heart.”

News of Battle’s death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

“Simone was an exceptional young talent and human being, and we are all devastated to learn of her passing,” Reign Deer Entertainment, Robin Antin, Kemosabe Records and RCA Records said in a statement.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

