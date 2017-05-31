FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fund investors buy into bonds every week of 2017 - ICI
#Money
May 31, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. fund investors buy into bonds every week of 2017 - ICI

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fund investors binged on bonds during the latest week, sending another $8.1 billion to U.S.-based debt funds that have not recorded a week of withdrawals this year, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday.

Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States attracted $7.4 billion, while municipal bond funds pulled in $665 million, the trade group said.

The rotation to bonds comes as investors have shown caution around the handsomely priced U.S. stock market.

Investors pulled cash from domestic equity funds for the fourth straight week, withdrawing $5.5 billion, according to ICI.

But some investors say now is not the time to be wary.

"We're fully invested, and we think equity investors should be fully invested," said Chuck Self, chief investment officer at iSectors LLC in Appleton, Wisconsin.

He said investors in bonds risk being on the wrong side of an overaggressive move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates multiple times this year while trimming its bond reserves. Plus, the yields on bonds are puny.

"You want to pick up yield here," said Self. "That's the surest source of return for the balance of the year."

Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday said she thinks a rate hike is "likely" coming soon and that she backs shrinking the Fed's balance sheet "before too long." Both moves could send ripples through debt markets.

U.S. fund investors are finding refuge not just in bonds, but also in international stocks. Equity funds focused outside the United States attracted $4.7 billion in their 25th straight week pulling cash, ICI said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

