U.S.-based stock funds post biggest weekly outflows since 2011: ICI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $12.5 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Nov. 4, marking the biggest weekly withdrawals from the funds in over four years on heightened concern about another downturn in U.S. equities.

The outflows were the biggest since early August of 2011 and largely stemmed from $12.1 billion in outflows from funds that specialize in U.S. stocks, the data released Wednesday from the Investment Company Institute showed.

Funds that specialize in foreign shares posted $461 million in withdrawals, marking their first outflows in three weeks and their biggest in 10 weeks, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

The outflows from stock funds overall marked the second straight week of investor withdrawals. Bond funds attracted $2.6 billion in new cash to mark their fourth straight week of inflows.

Investors likely took profits from U.S.-focused stock funds given the rebound in U.S. equities in October, fears of another potential drop in stock prices, and concern about how a possible December Federal Reserve rate hike could impact shares, said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York.

“Equity investors might be saying: ‘there’s really no compelling reason for me to hold equities at this point, and given the potential of a Fed hike, maybe I’ll take some money off the table,” Lin said.

The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index gained 8.3 percent in October to post its best monthly gain in four years after falling the previous two months.

Demand for investment vehicles other than mutual funds may have also contributed to the outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds, an ICI spokesperson said.

“Mutual funds invested in domestic equity have seen outflows for several years, related to several factors: investors diversifying their holdings globally, growing use of exchange-traded funds, and movement to collective investment trusts and separately managed accounts,” the spokesperson said.

Lin of QS said persisting concerns over a slowdown in China may have contributed to outflows from international share funds, while bond funds likely attracted demand away from stock funds.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $776 million in outflows to mark their third straight week of withdrawals and their biggest in five weeks.