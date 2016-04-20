U.S. investors prefer bond funds over stocks despite charging market

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors punished U.S.-based stock funds with their fifth straight week of withdrawals in the latest week, preferring relatively safe bonds even as markets charted new highs, Investment Company Institute (ICI) data showed on Wednesday.

Stock funds based in the United States posted $4.6 billion in outflows during the week ended April 13, according to the data, adding to a streak of outflows that has swept nearly $20 billion from the funds.

“We’re seven years into the secular bull market and equities in particular have had a strong run,” said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*TRADE Financial Corp. “The move out of stock funds could be profit-taking amidst concern over future volatility.”

The outflows included $4.3 billion yanked from funds invested in U.S. companies and $306 million that poured out of funds focused on international shares, according to ICI, a fund trade group.

U.S. markets have been posting strong returns, with the benchmark S&P 500 gaining more than 15 percent since an early February low. The Dow Jones industrial average breached 18,000 Monday for the first time since July 21.

Yet concerns stemming from the market’s volatility earlier this year remain. And the withdrawals coincided with April filing deadlines for U.S. income taxes, a potential factor motivating investors’ selling, Loewengart said.

Bonds remained popular with U.S. investors, who delivered the funds $2.8 billion and their seventh straight week netting new money.

Investment-grade funds, which invest in debt issued by companies with the strongest credit, pulled in the most of any bond category, $2.1 billion.

Relatively safer municipal bond and taxable government bond funds yielded their 28th and 18th consecutive weeks of net new cash, respectively, ICI said.

Loewengart said bonds benefit from continued stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as by companies reducing their debt burdens, a process called “deleveraging.”

“Corporations have deleveraged significantly since the financial crisis, so investment-grade debt can look fairly attractive to investors right now because it offers an incremental yield over most government debt,” he said.

The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

4/13 4/6 3/30 3/23 3/16/2016

Total equity -4,631 -5,841 -4,893 -2,158 -2,087

-Domestic -4,325 -5,286 -3,736 -2,038 -1,528

-World -306 -555 -1,157 -120 -559

Hybrid -142 373 -2 1,774 225

Total bond 2,794 6,667 1,192 4,671 4,921

-Taxable 1,884 5,208 -207 3,087 3,858

-Municipal 910 1,459 1,399 1,584 1,063

Total -1,979 1,199 -3,704 4,286 3,060

(This story has been corrected to add official title for Loewengart in third paragraph)