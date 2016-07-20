FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. funds attract most money in a year as investors chase rally
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 20, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. funds attract most money in a year as investors chase rally

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009.Rick Wilking/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors stockpiled riskier assets during the latest week, delivering U.S.-based funds the most cash in more than a year, data from fund trade group Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Mutual and exchange-traded funds in the United States took in $19.6 billion during the week ended on July 13, the most since they gathered $21.1 billion in June 2015.

ETFs took in most of the money, offsetting $3.1 billion pulled from mutual funds, ICI said. Investors have been moving money from U.S. stockpickers to buy bond funds and ETFs for the better part of this year.

The strong inflows, powered by $11.5 billion into bond funds and $8.7 billion into domestic equity funds, showed investors moving to take advantage of a strong rally as U.S. stock market indexes chart record highs.

ETF strategist Sebastian Mercado of Deutsche Bank Securities Inc said investors' first reaction to Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union was to dump risky assets.

"It was very short, actually," Mercado noted, "and then people started to move quickly to a significant risk-on trade."

That reversal has stimulated more buying in U.S. and emerging-market stocks as well as corporate debt while slowing buying of gold and government bonds. High-yield bond mutual funds attracted $2.5 billion, their largest haul since the week through March 2.

The $29.3 billion that funds took in over the last two weeks more than makes up for the $10.6 billion pulled immediately after Brexit, according to ICI.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.