a year ago
U.S. to work with Myanmar to address corruption, human rights: official
September 14, 2016 / 6:06 PM / a year ago

U.S. to work with Myanmar to address corruption, human rights: official

Supporters rush to greet and kiss Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as she comes over to a security barrier where they were waiting for her outside of her lunch meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Washington, D.C., U.S. September 14, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government plans to work with Myanmar to address corruption in the logging and mining sectors and to deal with human rights challenges in Rakhine State, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday as President Barack Obama announced sanctions relief for the country formally known as Burma.

"While easing these sanctions will support the government’s goals, sanctions relief alone is not a panacea for all of Burma’s challenges," the official said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
