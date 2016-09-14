U.S. to work with Myanmar to address corruption, human rights: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government plans to work with Myanmar to address corruption in the logging and mining sectors and to deal with human rights challenges in Rakhine State, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday as President Barack Obama announced sanctions relief for the country formally known as Burma.

"While easing these sanctions will support the government’s goals, sanctions relief alone is not a panacea for all of Burma’s challenges," the official said.