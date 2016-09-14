FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Myanmar benefits will allow for duty-free exports to United States: official
September 14, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Myanmar benefits will allow for duty-free exports to United States: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Myanmar will be able to export about 5,000 products to the United States duty-free under a new designation under the Generalized System of Preferences trade preferences program, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The change, set to take effect on Nov. 13, will help the Myanmar government create jobs and reduce poverty in a country where per capita income is estimated at $1,280, the official said.

The designation came as Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi met President Barack Obama at the White House on Wednesday.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Editing by Franklin Paul

