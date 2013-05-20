FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 4 years

Obama says Myanmar president to release more political prisoners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that Myanmar’s President Thein Sein planned to release more political prisoners and institutionalize democratic reforms in his country.

Obama told reporters that he had expressed U.S. concern about violence against Muslims in Myanmar to Thein Sein during a meeting at the White House.

Thein Sein said his country faced challenges in carrying out reforms but vowed to address them.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Jeff Mason; editing by Christopher Wilson

