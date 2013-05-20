Obama says Myanmar president to release more political prisoners

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that Myanmar’s President Thein Sein planned to release more political prisoners and institutionalize democratic reforms in his country.
Obama told reporters that he had expressed U.S. concern about violence against Muslims in Myanmar to Thein Sein during a meeting at the White House.
Thein Sein said his country faced challenges in carrying out reforms but vowed to address them.
