a year ago
Obama says U.S. is prepared to lift Myanmar sanctions 'soon'
#World News
September 14, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Obama says U.S. is prepared to lift Myanmar sanctions 'soon'

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi meets with U.S. President Barack Obama at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. September 14, 2016.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States was prepared to lift sanctions on Myanmar "soon" and that democratic progress in the country was incomplete but on the right track.

During a meeting with Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi at the White House, Obama said the U.S. moves would give incentives to businesses to invest in the Asian country.

Suu Kyi, visiting the White House for the first time since her party won a sweeping victory in last year's election, said it was time for all sanctions that hurt her country economically to be lifted.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
