Myanmar President Thein Sein to visit Obama at White House on May 20
May 15, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Myanmar President Thein Sein to visit Obama at White House on May 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Myanmar's President Thein Sein attends the opening ceremony of the 69th Commission Session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) at the United Nations building in Bangkok April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Myanmar President Thein Sein will meet with President Barack Obama at the White House on May 20 as Obama continues to push the country to make reforms while it moves away from military rule, the White House said on Wednesday.

“The president looks forward to discussing with President Thein Sein the many remaining challenges to efforts to develop democracy, address communal and ethnic tensions, and bring economic opportunity to the people of his country, and to exploring how the United States can help,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen

