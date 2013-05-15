Myanmar President Thein Sein to visit Obama at White House on May 20

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Myanmar President Thein Sein will meet with President Barack Obama at the White House on May 20 as Obama continues to push the country to make reforms while it moves away from military rule, the White House said on Wednesday.
“The president looks forward to discussing with President Thein Sein the many remaining challenges to efforts to develop democracy, address communal and ethnic tensions, and bring economic opportunity to the people of his country, and to exploring how the United States can help,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen